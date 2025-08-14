War 2: YRF's 'No Spoilers' Demand Falls On Deaf Ears, Post-credit Scene Featuring Bobby Deol Leaks Online

War 2: A day before the release of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR headliner, the production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) requested fans and cinegoers not to share spoilers of the movie on social media. However, the demand has been ignored as netizens who caught early shows of War 2 took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts to share a major plot reveal. The leak confirms, as anticipated, Bobby Deol, who will play the antagonist in Alpha, appears in a cameo role in the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer.

What is the Alpha and War 2 connection?

A post-credit scene from War 2 made its way online soon after the film's release on August 14. In the leaked scene, Bobby Deol could be seen in black attire. As per cinegoers, his character inked the ‘logo of a secret agency’ on the hand of a young girl. Social media users are now speculating whether the young girl is Alia Bhatt or Sharvari Wagh's character. The scene appears post-credits roll in War 2.



For the unversed, Bobby Deol is part of the next chapter in the YRF spy universe - Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is the first female spy film in the universe with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead. It will hit screens in December 2025. Alpha will mark the seventh chapter of YRF spyverse following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.



