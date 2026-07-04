Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Starrer Witnesses Growth Amid Negative Reviews

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari feature in Alpha, the seventh movie in YRF's Spyverse. The action film released on July 3 and received mixed reviews. Some have even called it the "weakest film in the franchise". After taking the lowest opening in the film series, on day 2, the collection witnessed some growth at the box office. Alpha is now past the ₹20 crore mark domestically.

Alpha's 2-day collection detailed

Alpha earned ₹9.25 crore on day 1 (July 3). Worldwide, the figures stood at ₹17.42 crore. On Saturday (July 4), the movie saw boost in its biz which propelled the collection to over ₹20 crore. On day 2, Alpha collected ₹11.25 crore, taking its 2-day earnings to ₹20.50 crore. Sunday numbers are expected to be higher again.

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Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail | Image: X

Among movies in which Alia features in the leading role, Alpha's collections stand behind Gangubai Kathiawadi, but ahead of Raazi and Jigra. With holdover releases like Welcome To The Jungle, Cocktail 2 and Main Vaapas Aaunga still attracting footfalls, Alpha's biz has been affected.

When and where to watch Alpha on OTT?

Alpha arrived in theatres on July 3. The movie is currently battling low audience interest and average footfalls. It is confirmed that Alpha will stream on Netflix. The streaming service has bagged its post-theatrical OTT rights for a good sum. Unlike Spyverse's last entry War 2, which also starred Jr NTR in a pivotal role, Alpha has only released in Hindi and not Telugu. This could be a cautionary measure on behalf of the makers since the Telugu version of War 2 was a flop. It is not known if dubbed versions of Alpha will stream on Netflix or not. Since Hindi movies premiere on OTT 8 weeks after theatrical run, Alpha is expected to arrive on digital only in August end and not before.