Alpha On OTT: When And Where To Watch Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Spy Thriller After Its Theatrical Run

Alpha On OTT: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor star in YRF's first female-led spy film Alpha. The movie arrived amid low hype as the advance bookings stood below ₹3 crore. Day 1 collection was ₹9 crore and hopes are that the opening weekend collection will be over ₹30 crore. However, the reviews for Alpha have been mixed, and it might affect its run over the remaining weekend and thereon.

While Alpha is running in cinema halls, many are inquiring about its OTT release.

When and where to watch Alpha on OTT?

Alpha arrived in theatres on July 3. The movie is currently battling low audience interest and below par footfalls. It is also the lowest opener for a Spyverse title, a franchise which boasts of superhits like Pathaan and Tiger and War franchises. It is confirmed that Alpha will stream on Netflix. The streaming has bagged its post-theatrical OTT rights for a good sum. Unlike War 2, which also starred Jr NTR in a pivotal role, Alpha has only released in Hindi and not Telugu. This could be a cautionary measure on behalf of the makers since the Telugu version of War 2 was a flop. It is not known if dubbed versions of Alpha will stream on Netflix or not.

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Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail | Image: X

Since Hindi movies premiere on OTT 8 weeks after theatrical run, Alpha is expected to arrive on digital only in August end and not before.

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What is Alpha about?