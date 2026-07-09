Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh's Spy Actioner Slows Down Despite Increase In Shows, Earns Only ₹2.85 Crore

Alpha Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's spy actioner has been struggling at the box office, despite being one of the highly anticipated movies of 2026. Belonging to YRF's hit Spy Universe, the film earned mixed reviews from the audience, with many praising Sharvari's performance and saying that she outshone Alia. On the sixth day of release, the film performed poorly at the box office.

Alpha box office collection day 6

According to Sacnilk, Alpha collected ₹2.85 crore across 7321 shows in India. This brings the total net collection to ₹44.95 crore and gross to ₹53.59 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹1.50 crore, taking the gross total to ₹21.30 crore.

Adding domestic and overseas collection, the worldwide total stands at ₹74.89 crore.

Alpha registered 9.79 per cent overall Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, with maximum reported in Chennai (15.8 per cent).

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Alpha's review

Republic review Alpha and gave 2.5 stars out of 5. As the first female-led spy thriller in YRF, Alpha demanded performances designed for impact. Unfortunately, Alia does not have a commanding screen presence like Katrina Kaif's Zoya in the Tiger series. Instead, it is Sharvari who steals the show, outshining Alia at every turn. Sharvari embodies a real soldier, bringing wit, sharp presence of mind and convincing combat technique to her role. An effective casting choice could have seen Sharvari as the fierce Sita and Alia, in the assist, as Durga. A missed opportunity indeed that screams for a casting vision like that of Mukesh Chhabra.

Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The film is based on a script written by Soumil Shukla, Shridhar Raghavan, Ishita Moitra and Uday Chopra.