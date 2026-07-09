Rajesh Sharma Health Update: AICWA Demands High-Level Investigation After MS Dhoni Actor's Hospitalisation Due To Insect Bite On Fauzi Set

Rajesh Sharma, who is known for his roles in several hit films, including Bhooth Bangla, M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, was recently admitted to the hospital for treatment. According to reports, his health deteriorated while shooting for Prabhas's Fauzi at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The actor was allegedly bitten by an insect at the set, causing his health to deteriorate.

The latest medical update has heightened concerns, with the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanding a high-level investigation into the sudden deterioration.

AICWA demands an investigation

On Thursday, AICWA expressed concern over the actor's medical emergency and demanded an impartial and transparent investigation into the actor's sudden health complication. While the actor remains under close medical observation, the association questioned why the actor was not admitted in Hyderabad if his condition was critical during the shoot. The association also questioned if the medical emergency team was available on the set and whether the safety measures, including hygiene, were maintained.

"The film industry has a legal and moral responsibility to provide a safe, hygienic and medically prepared working environment for every artist, technician and worker. Unfortunately, AICWA has repeatedly raised concerns regarding poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, unsafe working conditions and the lack of proper emergency medical facilities at several shooting locations across the country," the statement read.

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AICWA urged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to order an investigation into the matter and demanded strict legal action to be initiated against those found responsible.

"The life, health and dignity of every artist, technician and worker are far more valuable than any film production. No person should ever be forced to work in an unsafe environment. Workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical preparedness must become non-negotiable standards across the Indian film industry," the statement concluded.

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