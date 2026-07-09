Alpha Box Office Collection Day 7: Alia Bhatt Starrer Fails To Touch ₹50 Crore Mark In 1st Week

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 7: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari feature in Spyverse's latest entry Alpha. The movie released on July 3 to mixed reviews. This reflected in its below par footfalls and its collection so far. The first week run at the box office has concluded, and Alpha is far from the ₹50 crore mark domestically. With Dhamaal 4 set to release on July 10 and the initial buzz looking in favour of the ensemble comedy, Alpha is set to face a complete washout as its second weekend begins.

Alpha witnesses its lowest single-day biz since release

Alpha collection in the first weekend stood at ₹34 crore. In the weekdays, the biz has been on a constant decline. On its 7th day (July 9), the Shiv Rawail directorial has earned around ₹2 crore. The first week collection stands at ₹46.88 crore in India. This is the lowest first week figures for a Spyverse film by a huge margin. The estimated budget of Alpha is ₹125 crore, and the movie is headed towards disaster status. After Tiger 3 and War 2, Alpha is set to be the third flop in a row in the Spyverse. The franchise reportedly has Tiger Vs Pathaan and Pathaan 2 in the pipeline, but with repeated failures, the future of the series hangs in the balance.

Alpha released on July 3 | Image: X

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