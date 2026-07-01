Alpha: CBFC Cuts Down Multiple Stabbing Clips, Removes Foul Words In Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Spy Actioner

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are gearing up for the release of their spy-action thriller Alpha. Ahead of the release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) laid out their rules for showing the film in the theatres. While the film board has issued the certificate to the movie, it was not an easy road, as they asked the makers to make some changes.

What has been changed in Alpha?

According to reports, CBFC asked the makers to tone down the violent scenes, like a multiple-stabbing sequence with alternate visuals. They also asked to redraft the disclaimer shown at the beginning and add English subtitles for all the songs. Foul words were also removed and replaced with a modified visual. The anti-alcohol disclaimer was also added.

After making the changes, CBFC approved the run time (2 hours, 20 minutes, and 48 seconds) and issued a UA 16+ certificate.

When to book Alpha tickets?

The makers have opened the ticket window for Alpha from today, July 1. So if you are planning to watch the first day first show, then start booking your tickets in advance. It appears like Alpha makers are also banking on positive word of mouth to drive biz rather than pre-release interest after noticing Welcome To The Jungle and Cocktail 2's box office numbers upon release.

Advertisement

Seeing the buzz, the film is likely to be the lowest opener in YRF Spyverse by a huge margin. As per Pinkvilla, since the interest in the movie is moderate, the opening day collection in India is expected to be around ₹7 crore. This number will pick up over the weekend only if the reviews are good. Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail.

All about Alpha

Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles alongside Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. After watching the trailer, it seems the plot revolves around an assassin who seeks to take down her stepfather's illicit soldier program.