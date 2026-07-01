Faissal Khan Apologises To Brother Aamir Khan And Family For Past Brutal Allegations, Says 'I Should Not Have Spoken Those Things In Public'

Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan, who courted controversy after demeaning his family in public, has issued an apology. Faissal called it a mistake and said he now prioritises family over past grievances. In a recent interview, he apologised to his mother, sister Nikhat and brother-in-law Santosh Hegde for levelling false allegations against them.

"I want to first apologise to my mother. I want to apologise to Nikhat. I want to apologise to Santosh. I also apologise to Aamir. In anger and pain, I said many things that I should never have said," Faissal was quoted as saying.

Faissal further admitted that criticising his family in public was one of his biggest mistakes and he should have resolved this privately. "I should not have spoken about those things in public. I should have sat down with my family and discussed them," he said.

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"I don't want any answers anymore. I don't want to prove that I am right and someone else is wrong. More than the truth, I want peace. I want harmony with my family," he added.

Faissal revealed how he apologised to his mother on meeting her. He even asked Aamir Khan for his forgiveness, "I told Aamir, 'I am sorry. What I did, I should not have done. Please forgive me."

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He claimed that after years of miscommunication, his family welcomed him back with love.

Fissal Khan's controversy