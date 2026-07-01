Faissal Khan Apologises To Brother Aamir Khan And Family For Past Brutal Allegations, Says 'I Should Not Have Spoken Those Things In Public'
Faissal Khan admitted that criticising his family in public was one of his biggest mistakes, and he should have resolved this privately.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan, who courted controversy after demeaning his family in public, has issued an apology. Faissal called it a mistake and said he now prioritises family over past grievances. In a recent interview, he apologised to his mother, sister Nikhat and brother-in-law Santosh Hegde for levelling false allegations against them.
"I want to first apologise to my mother. I want to apologise to Nikhat. I want to apologise to Santosh. I also apologise to Aamir. In anger and pain, I said many things that I should never have said," Faissal was quoted as saying.
Faissal further admitted that criticising his family in public was one of his biggest mistakes and he should have resolved this privately. "I should not have spoken about those things in public. I should have sat down with my family and discussed them," he said.
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"I don't want any answers anymore. I don't want to prove that I am right and someone else is wrong. More than the truth, I want peace. I want harmony with my family," he added.
Faissal revealed how he apologised to his mother on meeting her. He even asked Aamir Khan for his forgiveness, "I told Aamir, 'I am sorry. What I did, I should not have done. Please forgive me."
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He claimed that after years of miscommunication, his family welcomed him back with love.
Fissal Khan's controversy
Last year in August, Faissal Khan held a press conference in Mumbai where he publicly disowned his family members. In a series of startling revelations, the former actor also revealed that Aamir had an affair with a British woman, a journalist by profession, after he divorced his first wife, Reena Dutta. As per Faissal, Aamir and the British woman also had a son out of wedlock. The allegations have resurfaced nearly 20 years after Stardust magazine first exposed the Lagaan actor's alleged affair with the foreigner.
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