Alpha Day 1 Advance Booking Collection: Alia Bhatt-led YRF Film Rakes Less Than ₹50 Lakh In Pre-sales Amid Muted Buzz

Alpha Day 1 Advance Booking: YRF sypverse is gearing up for the release of its latest offering. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, the spy thriller will hit the big screens on July 3. The movie is directed by Shiv Rawail, and the advance booking collection for the same opened on June 30. However, the pre-sale collection of Alpha remained lower than anticipated.

Alpha advance booking collection

The Alia Bhatt starrer is not off to a good start at the box office. Just a day before release, the spy thriller is still short of collecting ₹50 Lakh in advance collection. As per Sacnilk, the film has sold only 11255 tickets countrywide, amounting to a total of ₹44.74 lakh. With block seats, the collection has amassed a total of ₹1.58 crore.

The Alpha trailer introduces Alia's character, Sita, whose name is given by Bobby Deol's character in reference to her mother, Janaki. The trailer also showcases several large-scale action sequences led by Alia, while Sharvari appears as a mysterious woman whom Sita initially struggles to trust before the two join forces for a dangerous mission. Anil Kapoor is also seen in a pivotal role, while Bobby Deol plays the film's primary antagonist. The trailer ends with a brief glimpse of a mystery character, whose identity has not been revealed, prompting speculation among fans that it could be Hrithik Roshan. Only the character's green eyes are shown in the closing moments. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari and is set to release in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026.