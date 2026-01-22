Already Married To Her: Aamir Khan, 60, Gives Big Relationship Update With Gauri Spratt, But There's A Twist

Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the media last year on the occasion of his 60th birthday. The Dangal star, who has been twice divorced, initially raised eyebrows after it was reported that he was in a relationship again, this time with Gauri, 46. However, there frequent couple spottings confirmed that they were serious about each other.

After getting into a relationship with the Bollywood star, Gauri came into the limelight. Over time, their bonding and affection for each other shone on red carpet events and various gatherings they continued to attend together. In a new revelation, Aamir hinted at the seriousness of his relationship with Gauri as he talked about marriage plans with her. It has also been reported that Aamir and Gauri have started living together. The house where they are residing is not very far away from where the rest of Aamir’s family lives, claimed a report in Bollywood Hungama.

Speaking about their relationship, Aamir said, "Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along." Aamir saying that in his heart, he is already married to Gauri hints that the formal wedding could take place soon.

After featuring in last year's release Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir's latest venture is Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, starring and directed by comedian Vir Das. The investigative thriller with dollops of comedy is backed by Aamir Khan Productions. Additionally, the Rang De Basanti star also features in a cameo role in Happy Patel. Released on January 16, the movie has minted ₹5.38 crore at the box office so far.