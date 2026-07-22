Amaal Mallik Claims 'Rivals' In Film Industry Are Running 'Paid PR' Against Awarapan 2 Song Yeh Awarapan

Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Awarapan 2. However, ahead of the release, the makers are keeping the fans on their toes by releasing the songs. Recently, they unveiled the second song, Yeh Awarapan. Since then, it has been creating a heavy buzz. While many are praising the makers, some criticised the song by comparing it to Awarapan's tracks. Reacting to it, Amaal Mallik, who has composed the song, claimed that negative paid PR is happening.

Amaal Malik expresses gratitude

Taking to his Instagram handle, Amaal penned a long note claiming that his "rivals" are running negative paid PR against his song Yeh Awarapan. he started his note by thanking the audience, "Thank you for such a brilliant response to a melody that’s the closest to my heart Every song needs time to breathe, be taken into the system and then reach and live in the heart of the audience."

He added, "There is a huge paid PR being run by rival elements of the film industry that don’t want the film or soundtrack to do well. My answer to all of them is simple ‘Please save your funds for your next films, who knows what happens tomorrow. You may waste all your money to attack my song and my movie but if you don’t save some of it, you won’t be able to save your own films.”

He then gave insight into the music album of Awarapan, "FYI - Awarapan 1 ke all songs were popoular indie pop songs and they were licensed by @VisheshB7 @VisheshFilms recreated, redesigned and re-imagined to fit Bollywood by the legend Pritam Da. Then came the movie #Awarapan which failed but became a cult for our generation. The album is not an original soundtrack but it’s a bouquet of wonderful recreations of songs like #TohPhirAao #TeraMeraRishta #MaulaMaula (traditional track), which belong to Mustafa Zahid & Rafaqat Ali Khan respectively .#Mahiya originally belongs to Annie."

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He further clarified that neither he nor the makers intend to overshadow or recreate the legacy of the original Awarapan songs.

He concluded by writing, "Paid PR se woh log darte hai jinko kabhi audience ka pyaar mila hi nahi....Mujhe toh dil mein bithaaya hai jantaa ne Dimaag numbers ke peeche bhaag raha hai sab ka aaj kal, woh toh jhakk maarke aayenge....Woh musician, Woh Gaana, Woh Effort, Woh Log Wapas Nahi Aate.Be kind....If you feel the pain in #YehAwarapan don’t worry about anything else dear listeners. Go heal your heart.”

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Yeh Awarapan is composed by Amaal Mallik, penned by Rashmi Virag, and sung by Arijit Singh.

Another reason the song is creating a buzz is that it is sung by Arijit Singh. Many claimed that he has made his comeback after his retirement. However, his manager issued the clarification on Tuesday.

Arijit Sing making comeback with Yeh Awarapan?

Arijit's manager told ThePrint that the singer is not making his return to playback singing. "He is just completing the projects that were finalised before the retirement was announced. Arijit isn’t doing a comeback in playback singing. These are old commitments," the manager said.

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