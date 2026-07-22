Spider-Man: Brand New Day Advance Booking: Tom Holland's Starrer Sells 1.47 Lakh Tickets In India, Eyeing To Beat Avengers: Endgame For Biggest Hollywood Opening

Tom Holland is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day this week. As the release is nearing, it is shaping to be one of the biggest Hollywood movies ever in India, as per advance bookings. The pre-release buzz is hinting that the film might beat Avengers: Endgame's box office opening in India.

How much is Spider-Man: Brand New Day expected to collect on Day 1?

According to a report in Sacnilk, the movie is likely to earn between ₹50-₹60 crore gross on the first day of release, marking a massive opening for an overseas film. If the movie opens at the reported number, then it will be eyeing to beat Avengers: Endgame, which holds the biggest Hollywood opening record by ₹65 crore gross.

Since last week, the ticket booking sites have been selling around 2000 tickets every hour. If it continues till the time of release, then it might break the record in India's overseas market.

Spider-Man Brand New Day beats The Odyssey in India pre-sales

As per Box Office Worldwide, the film has already broken the record of Christopher Nolan's recently released movie The Odyssey in pre-sales. With a week to go, the film has already sold more than 1.47 lakh tickets in India across PVR Inox and Cinepolis.

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Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks the fourth instalment in the MCU Spider-Man film series following Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Apart from Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, the film also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo in pivotal roles. In India, the movie is releasing a day before its international rollout on July 31.