Parineeti Chopra Advocates For 'Talented Actors Sitting At Home', Says 'I Don't Get The Due...'

Parineeti Chopra is currently on the receiving end of immense appreciation from audience and industry peers alike, for her portrayal of Amarjot Kaur, in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila - the official biopic on the slain Punjabi singing legend. For the unversed, Parineeti essayed the role of Chamkila's wife in the film with the titular role being taken on by Diljit Dosanjh. The actress recently opened up about not quite getting her due in terms of the kind of films she has been offered and how this is not her experience alone.

Parineeti Chopra knows she is not alone in the pursuit of good work



In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Parineeti Chopra asserted that she knows for a fact she has not gotten her due from the film industry. Affirming faith in her talent, the actress also reflected on how she is not alone in this struggle as there are several other talented actors, currently "sitting at home", simply as they have not been given the chance they deserve. She said, "I don't get the due that I believe that I deserve but I truly want to be the spokesperson for this entire group of talented actors who are sitting at home and want to say 'Listen please do reach out to us, give us opportunities that we want, give us the work we want, we are the same actor."

The actress went on to add how some professional decisions she had taken in the past, undoubtedly put her at a disadvantage - something that has of course impacted the course of her career. However, she does not want to be associated with those decisions anymore. She added, "Honestly, I hope that people don't judge me by a few choices that I made. They were bad choices. I am learning and hope that they give me opportunities again."

Parineeti Chopra understands the importance of maintaining a public person



The actress' interview also saw her delve into the importance of industry gatherings and being constantly visible in the public eye, in lieu of being considered for roles. While Parineeti acknowledged it is not the only prerequisite to bagging a good film, it plays a rather defining role in the process.

She said, "Sometimes work opportunities are created at these gatherings. I'm not saying that if you don't go party, you won't get work. I hope people don't see it as black and white. I feel that I am that person who believes I'll do good in films and keep getting good works but that is not the case. There's a lot more that happens..." Amar Singh Chamkila is currently streaming on Netflix.