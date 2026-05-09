Ameesha Patel Goes On 'Fake PR Machinery' Rant In 7 Posts Tagetting 'Younger Actress', Internet Reacts
In the intervening night of May 8 and 9, Ameesha Patel took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to share a series of posts alleging that other actresses use 'fake PR' tactics to project themselves as bigger star.
- Entertainment News
- 4 min read
Ameesha Patel took X (formerly Twitter) by storm by making back-to-back posts levying accusations on other actresses. In a series of late-night posts, the actress spoke about ‘fake PR machinery' and other celebrities trying to project themselves as bigger stars. She also looked back at her career and claimed that she had successfully delivered 3 movies as a solo heroine. Ameesha did not mention any names in the post, prompting fans to enquire who she was talking about.
Ameesha Patel's viral posts on X
On May 8, Ameesha Patel took to X to slam YouTubers who criticise film stars. She asserted that such negativity does not affect the industry insiders. She followed up this post with another one 2 hours later. In the post, she called out celebrities calling themselves ‘superstars' without having any box office results to show for it.
In a follow-up, she further mentioned actresses who are projecting themselves as ‘stars’ despite having no 'solo blockbuster' to their credit. She further mentioned that the box office metrics have changed drastically and that a ₹100 crore collection is no longer considered a blockbuster. The actress emphasised that a person can be considered a ‘superstar’ if their work receives global recognition. Ameesha further lambasted actors for using ‘fake PR’ machinery. Concluding the posts, Ameesha Patel confirmed that a threequel to her film, co-starring Sunny Deol, Gadar 3, is in the works and will release soon.
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Fans of the actress took to the comment section to request that she name the people she made the post for. A section of the internet also trolled the actress for not being supportive of her industry peers. They argued that the films Ameesha mentioned, being the solo lead, worked at the box office because of the mass appeal of her male co-star.
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