Ameesha Patel Goes On 'Fake PR Machinery' Rant In 7 Posts Tagetting 'Younger Actress', Internet Reacts

Ameesha Patel took X (formerly Twitter) by storm by making back-to-back posts levying accusations on other actresses. In a series of late-night posts, the actress spoke about ‘fake PR machinery' and other celebrities trying to project themselves as bigger stars. She also looked back at her career and claimed that she had successfully delivered 3 movies as a solo heroine. Ameesha did not mention any names in the post, prompting fans to enquire who she was talking about.

Ameesha Patel's viral posts on X

On May 8, Ameesha Patel took to X to slam YouTubers who criticise film stars. She asserted that such negativity does not affect the industry insiders. She followed up this post with another one 2 hours later. In the post, she called out celebrities calling themselves ‘superstars' without having any box office results to show for it.

In a follow-up, she further mentioned actresses who are projecting themselves as ‘stars’ despite having no 'solo blockbuster' to their credit. She further mentioned that the box office metrics have changed drastically and that a ₹100 crore collection is no longer considered a blockbuster. The actress emphasised that a person can be considered a ‘superstar’ if their work receives global recognition. Ameesha further lambasted actors for using ‘fake PR’ machinery. Concluding the posts, Ameesha Patel confirmed that a threequel to her film, co-starring Sunny Deol, Gadar 3, is in the works and will release soon.

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