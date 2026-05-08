Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection Day 1: Kapil Sharma's 2nd Worst Opener Mints Just ₹60 Lakh

Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection Day 1: Comedian Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni feature in the ensemble comedy entertainer Daadi Ki Shaadi. The movie released on May 8 in a decent number of screens in India. However, after early reviews were not favourable, it struggled to find audiences throughout the day and the collections ended up well below the ₹1 crore mark.

Daadi Ki Shaadi is Kapil's second worst opener

Daadi Ki Shaadi minted ₹60 lakh in India and around ₹72 lakh worldwide on day 1. The overseas biz is muted and so is the theatrical response in India. Kapil's worst opener so far has been Zwigato (2022), which collected nearly ₹43 lakh on day 1. His other releases - Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 (₹1.85 crore), Firangi (₹2 crore) and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (₹10 crore) - have performed better than Daadi Ki Shaadi and Zwigato on the opening day.

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Daadi Ki Shaadi is Kapil Sharma's 2nd theatrical release this year | Image: X

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, made her debut with this film. As per reports, since the audience turnout was poor, many shows in various parts of India were cancelled due to very low occupancy. Among the affected shows were those playing during the early morning.

What is the storyline of Daadi Ki Shaadi?

In director Ashish R Mohan's film Daadi Ki Shaadi, we meet Tony Kalra (Kapil Sharma), a Delhi resident, who is struggling to find a suitable match. He stumbles upon the matrimonial profile of Kanika Ahuja, also known as Kanu (Sadia Khateeb). Tony has been in love with Kanu since college and wants to marry her. Kanu eventually agrees to the marriage. However, the story takes a turn when, on the day of their engagement, Kanu's brother, Bittu (Vidhan Sanjay Sharma), reads a post on social media from his grandmother, Vimala Ahuja (Neetu Kapoor), expressing her desire to remarry. Tony's father (Yograj Singh) then breaks off the engagement and the wedding. The family then travels to Shimla to persuade the grandmother to change her mind. The movie is filled with sharp wit and funny dialogues.