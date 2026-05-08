Ek Din Flops, Sai Pallavi Says She Felt 'Miscast' In Junaid Khan Starrer: Someone Else Entirely Was Meant For Film

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan features in the lead role in Ek Din. A remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, the Bollywood version has failed miserably at the box office. In fact, it is struggling to catch up to the numbers posted by Junaid's debut theatrical film Loveyapa, opposite Khushi Kapoor. Ek Din is said to have been made on an estimated budget of ₹25 crore. It's week 1 biz stands at ₹4 crore. A complete washout is on the cards.

Ek Din has once again left netizens questioning Aamir's film choices and his credibility as a producer. Once, Aamir Khan Productions on board a project meant it would not only be a commercial success. Moreover, the production house was always aligned with meaningful stories that appeal to the masses. However, post-pandemic, barring Sitaare Zameen Par, none of the movies backed by Aamir have been hits, including Ek Din. After the failure of this movie, lead actress Sai Pallavi's confession about her feeling not fit for this role has gone viral.

In an interview posted on YouTube, Sai shared about her performance in the film, “I feel that in some scenes, I tend to be a bit too serious, whereas they could have been performed with ease. And I feel that I wasn't the right choice of actor for this role.”

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Ek Din marks Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut | Image: X

After the film was screened for the cast and Aamir asked for Sai's feedback about her part, the actress said that she remained silent for a while. When Aamir said, ‘Say something’, Sai confessed telling the Dangal star, "I didn't think I was cut out for this role, and that I felt I had been miscast. He asked, ‘What are you saying?’ I feel that this role should have gone to a newcomer—someone with a touch of playfulness. I feel that someone else entirely was meant for this film.”