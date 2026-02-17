Ameesha Patel Issues First Statement After Moradabad Court Issues Non-bailable Warrant In 2017 Case, Calls Allegations 'False'

Ameesha Patel is facing fresh legal trouble after a Moradabad Court issued a non-bailable warrant against the actress. The warrant comes in connection with a 2017 event dispute. Hours after the court order was reported, the Gadar fame took to her Instagram account to clarify that the matter was ‘old and settled’. She also mentioned that her lawyers will initiate a legal proceeding against the complainant.

Ameesha Patel breaks the silence after the court issues a non-bailable offence

In the wee hours of February 17, Ameesha Patel took to her Instagram stories to pen a long note clarifying that she had already transferred the ‘agreed amount’ to the complainant Pawan Verma's account. She wrote, “Media reports suggest about certain proceedings at Moradabad by one Pawan Verma. I wish to inform one and all that this is an vv old matter which was years back, in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount."

A screengrab of Ameesha Patel's story | Image: Instagram

Ameesha concluded by writing, “Despite this it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations. My lawyers are initiating appropriate criminal proceedings of cheating against this person to expose his lies while I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who choose to make a public spectacle for gaining attention on false pretexts.”



Also Read: Delhi HC Grants Interim Bail To Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case

Why has the court issued a non-bailable warrant against Ameesha Patel?

The case first came to light in 2017 when an event manager, Pawan Verma, alleged that he hired the actress to perform at a wedding in New Delhi on November 16, 2017. He claimed that an advance payment, to the tune of Lakhs, was already paid to the actress after she agreed to perform and settled on her remuneration for the same. He claimed that Ameesha travelled from Mumbai to Delhi but refused to perform until she was paid an additional ₹2 Lakhs. She reportedly skipped the event when the event company refused the payment.

Advertisement

Ameesha Patel's last notable appearance was in Gadar 2 | Image: X