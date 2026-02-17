Updated 17 February 2026 at 09:35 IST
Ameesha Patel Issues First Statement After Moradabad Court Issues Non-bailable Warrant In 2017 Case, Calls Allegations 'False'
Ameesha Patel took to her Instagram account to clarify after it was reported that the Moradabad court had issued a non-bailable warrant against her in relation to a 2017 case.
Ameesha Patel is facing fresh legal trouble after a Moradabad Court issued a non-bailable warrant against the actress. The warrant comes in connection with a 2017 event dispute. Hours after the court order was reported, the Gadar fame took to her Instagram account to clarify that the matter was ‘old and settled’. She also mentioned that her lawyers will initiate a legal proceeding against the complainant.
Ameesha Patel breaks the silence after the court issues a non-bailable offence
In the wee hours of February 17, Ameesha Patel took to her Instagram stories to pen a long note clarifying that she had already transferred the ‘agreed amount’ to the complainant Pawan Verma's account. She wrote, “Media reports suggest about certain proceedings at Moradabad by one Pawan Verma. I wish to inform one and all that this is an vv old matter which was years back, in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount."
Ameesha concluded by writing, “Despite this it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations. My lawyers are initiating appropriate criminal proceedings of cheating against this person to expose his lies while I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who choose to make a public spectacle for gaining attention on false pretexts.”
Why has the court issued a non-bailable warrant against Ameesha Patel?
The case first came to light in 2017 when an event manager, Pawan Verma, alleged that he hired the actress to perform at a wedding in New Delhi on November 16, 2017. He claimed that an advance payment, to the tune of Lakhs, was already paid to the actress after she agreed to perform and settled on her remuneration for the same. He claimed that Ameesha travelled from Mumbai to Delhi but refused to perform until she was paid an additional ₹2 Lakhs. She reportedly skipped the event when the event company refused the payment.
However, the matter was settled two years back when Ameesha appeared in front of the court and sought bail. It is now being claimed that she violated her bail conditions, leading to a fresh non-bailable warrant being issued against her. The court has summoned Ameesha Patel to appear on March 27.
17 February 2026