O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor's Film Outperforms Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya And Deva On First Monday

O'Romeo Box Office Collection: One of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood hit the big screens on February 13. The film marks the fourth collaboration of Shahid Kapoor and director Vishal Bhardwaj after Haider, Kaminey and Rangoon. After the first weekend of theatrical run, the movie makers announced a ‘buy one get one’ offer on the tickets of the drama. As a result, O'Romeo registered a decent collection on Monday.

O'Romeo passes Monday test, courtesy BOGO offer

As per Sacnilk, the Shahid Kapoor starrer minted ₹4.75 crore on Monday. The business saw a sharp decline from Sunday, when the movie collected ₹9 crore. However, the dip was anticipated on the working day. In just four days of theatrical run, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial has amassed a total of ₹34.90 crore. With no significant release in the coming week, the movie is likely to witness a sharp increase in collection in the following days.



The film has outperformed Shahid Kapoor's last releases, Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya and Deva, on the first Monday. The romantic comedy released on the Valentine's Day weekend in 2024, minted ₹ 3.65 Cr on the first Monday of release. Deva (2025), on the other hand, raked in only ₹ 2.75 Cr on the first Monday.



With O'Romeo, Shahid Kapoor has delivered his biggest opening weekend post-pandemic (after Kabir Singh). Though the numbers of the movie's business are not exactly phenomenal, it is particularly significant for the actor. The OG ‘chocolate boy’ of Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor, had been struggling to secure a decent opening for his films in recent times. With O'Romeo, the stars are tipped in the actor's favour, once again. Based on real-life incidents, the movie also features Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannah Bhatia and Vikrant Massey.



