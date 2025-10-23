Amid Declining Collection, Thamma Eyes Weekend Boost | Box Office Report

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer horror comedy released to mixed reviews on October 21. The film, which is the fifth and the latest entry in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), has taken the franchise in a newer direction by introducing vampires. Thamma is also MHCU's first love story. However, the box office collection of the film has not met expectations so far.

Thamma crosses ₹50 crore mark at the box office

Thamma has crossed ₹50 crore mark at the India box office in three days of its release. The opening day collection was ₹24 crore. However, the collection has been declining ever since day 1. On day 2, Thamma minted ₹18.6 crore and day 3 biz was ₹12.50 crore. From day 2 to day 3, the drop in collection was around 32%. Total biz stands at ₹55.10 crore. The strategy to release the film in Telugu states has also backfired as collections are negligible. The Rashmika factor has not been able to pull South audiences to cinema halls for Thamma.

Aysuhmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna are the new entries in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe | Image: X

Now, the movie will look to witness some boost in collection in the first weekend which begins on Friday (October 24). For it to be a success, it will have to do very good collections over the weekend. Thamma's performance will also be evaluated against it being the most expensive MHCU movie so far. Its reported budget is nearly ₹150 crore, including print and publicity costs.

What is the storyline of Thamma?

Thamma is the first movie in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) that has an out-and-out romantic storyline. It follows Ayushmann Khurrana's Alok, a Delhi-based journalist, who accidently stumbles upon a different world of vampires meeting the mysterious Tadaka, played by Rashmika Mandanna, and a terrifying vampire played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.