23 October 2025
After Devara And War 2 Failure, Jr NTR Halts Shoot For Prashanth Neel's Dragon - Here's Why
Jr NTR began filming for Dragon this year in April. However, initial review of the shot footage has left the Tollywood star unimpressed, as per reports.
After the blockbuster success of SS Rajamouli's RRR (2022), Jr NTR was ready to expand his pan-India footprint. However both Devara: Part 1 and War 2, which followed Rajamouli's magnum opus, did not yield the desired box office results. While Koratala Siva's Devara was still a moderate success and a sequel is also in the works, the much anticipated War 2 was a complete washout. This has also foiled the Tollywood star's plans to feature in more Hindi projects for now.
Now, Jr NTR has been busy with the shoot of Prashanth Neel's hyped untitled next, which many are referring to as Dragon. However, this project has encountered a roadblock. It has been reported that Jr NTR is unhappy with the footage that has been shot so far and has instructed Neel to tweak the script and work on the storyline before restarting shoot. “NTR isn’t fully satisfied with what has been shot so far. He has asked director Prashanth Neel to revisit the script. NTR wants Dragon to succeed at any cost and is willing to go the extra mile. He doesn’t dislike what’s been filmed, but he feels it can be improved—some sequences might even be re-shot,” a source told Deccan Chronicle.
Since Jr NTR has no confirmed project in the works apart from Dragon, it appears as if this will give the actor some time off movie sets too as Neel works on the feedback that has been reportedly given to him.
Some reports shared that a rift has also emerged between Jr NTR and Neel after the initial footage was reviewed, but contrary sources have denied any rumours of a fallout or scrapping of the project. The KGF franchise director is also attached to helm Prabhas starrer Salaar 2.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 23 October 2025 at 22:42 IST