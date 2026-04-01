Amid Dhurandhar Criticism, Netizens Expose 'Real Propaganda' Of Bollywood In Pathaan Scene

There's no stopping Dhurandhar: The Revenge as it conquers box office records one day at a time. It has already become the highest grossing Bollywood film in under two weeks of its release. Globally, it has surpassed the collection of its predecessor, emerging as an even bigger commercial hit. Fans have been decoding every small detail in the movie, while lauding Aditya Dhar's world building in the spy thriller franchise, its casting and the music.



While praise follows Dhurandhar movies, a section of watchers has labelled it as "propaganda". The movie's characters are inspired by real-life people but timelines of actual events as shown in the movies don't match. Some have accused Aditya of pandering to the incumbent government with his lopsided political stance.

Meanwhile, with the appreciation of Dhurandhar, the extra-glossy and glamorised YRF Spyverse movies are being heavily trolled online. They have long been bashed for their peaceful stance against aggressor nation Pakistan. A scene from Pathaan is also being criticised in the light of the politics it chooses to espouse. In the now-viral clip, Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) is seen detailing his first joint mission with the US Army in Afghanistan to Rubina (Deepika Padukone). Pathaan says that the mission was to killing a Taliban leader believed to be hiding in a madrasa. However, Pathaan chooses to look at the humane side of things and guides the incoming missile in another direction, in an attempt to save innocent lives.

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Amid Dhurandhar's strong anti-terrorism stance, this scene of Pathaan is being called out by watchers. Some even said that Bollywood has long made “propaganda movies”, sympathising with radicals, and Dhurandhar has exposed it all.

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