Who Is Anita Advani, Fighting Prolonged Court Battle To Be Recognised As Rajesh Khanna's Wife?

The Bombay High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by actor Anita Advani seeking legal recognition of her relationship with late superstar Rajesh Khanna as a marriage. Justice Sharmila Deshmukh rejected Advani’s appeal challenging an earlier order passed by a Dindoshi civil court that had dismissed her suit on technical grounds in 2017.

Anita had once alleged that Khanna "secretly married" her while they lived together. Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia wed in 1973, but their marriage deteriorated within a decade, resulting in a separation without divorce. Khanna allegedly began living with Anita in 2004, and the relationship lasted till his death in 2012. Earlier, in an interview, Anita alleged that she is Khanna's second wife.

Anita Advani was allegedly evicted from Rajesh Khanna's bungalow Aashirwad after his death in 2012 | Image: X

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Moreover, Anita also claimed that she was forcefully evicted from Khanna's bungalow Aashirwad after the latter's death by Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar. Anita also lodged a criminal complaint alleging domestic violence against Kapadia, Twinkle and Akshay. Anita and Kapadia have been engaged in multiple legal proceedings since 2012.

Who is Anita Advani?

Anita's career in the film industry did not last long. She featured in some movies in the early '80s, with Daasi (1981), Aao Pyaar Karen (1983) and Saazish (1988) being her prominent releases during her active career in acting. After Rajesh Khanna's death in 2012, Anita gained attention through interviews, speaking about her alleged romantic involvement with Khanna, and her participation in Bigg Boss 7. According to several reports, Anita is the niece of Ferdinand Marcos, the former president of the Philippines.

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Anita Advani also participated in Bigg Boss 7 | Image: IMDb