Amid Family Rift Rumours After Dharmendra's Death, Esha Deol Reacts To Sunny Deol's Border 2 Teaser

After Dharmendra's death, an alleged rift in the Deol family has come to light. Firstly, the veteran star's first wife Prakash Kaur and her sons Sunny and Bobby Deol hosted a prayer meet at a hotel in Mumbai while, on the same day, Hema Malini and her daughters Esha and Ahana hosted a separate, similar gathering at their residence. Later, on Dharmendra's birth anniversary, his sons met grieving fans. But here too, Esha and Ahana were not spotted. As Sunny and Bobby performed the Asthi Visarjan ritual for their late father in Haridwar, Hema and her daughters were missing.

A rift in Deol family is reportedly brewing over inheritance of Dharmendra's wealth

Later on, Hema and her daughters hosted a special gathering remembering Dharmendra in New Delhi and Mathura. On both the occasions, Sunny and the family were absent.

Rumours are rife that the alleged rift in the family is over inheritance of Dharmendra's wealth. However, a source has denied any such issues. Meanwhile, Esha has signaled warmth towards her step brothers. She posted a video clip on Instagram a few days back, remembering her father. The clip also featured moments of Dharmendra with all his family members, including his first wife Prakash Kaur and her four kids.

As Sunny's Border 2 teaser was released on December 16, the actor was spotted for the first time in public after his father's demise. Esha reacted to Sunny's movie trailer on Instagram by liking it, sending out yet another hint that there is no rift in the family after Dharmendra's death.

