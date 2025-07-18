Amid Health Concerns, Kirron Kher Makes Rare Appearance To Support Husband Anupam Kher At Tanvi The Great Premiere

Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great hit the big screens on July 18, alongside Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara. A screening of the movie was organised by the team in Mumbai ahead of its release and the cast and crew were in attendance. Anupam Kher's wife, Kirron Kher and their son Sikander also marked their presence at the event to watch their father's directorial, his second movie as a director after Om Jai Jagadish (2002).

Kirron Kher made a rare public appearance at the premiere of Tanvi The Great. The veteran actress, who is currently recovering from cancer, stole attention at the event held on Thursday. Kirron arrived with her son Sikander at the premiere of the film. Visuals showed the mother-son duo holding hands and greeting the media persons. The actress also had a brief conversation with the papparazi before heading inside.

Celebs attend Tanvi The Great premiere in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

Kirron also posed with Anupam Kher for pictures. Since her cancer diagnosis, she has been keeping a low profile for a while. For the event, Kirron chose a radiant red traditional outfit with intricate embroidery, while Anupam went for a classic black tuxedo, looking proud. Kirron's arrival also left many of her fans concerned as many pointed out subtle signs of her health challenges and visibly weak movements. In April 2021, Anupam Kher confirmed his wife's cancer diagnosis on Instagram. He wrote, "Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of his stronger than before."