Amid Professional Dispute, Ranveer Singh's Family Moments With Deepika Padukone Go Viral | Photos

After the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar movies, Ranveer Singh was supposed to begin work on Jai Mehta's zombie apocalypse thriller Pralay. One-of-a-kind movie in Bollywood, Pralay has become hotly anticipated since not just Ranveer, Malayalam star Kalyani Priyadarshan of Lokah fame is also attached to star in it. However, Ranveer is currently in the midst of legal trouble, set in motion after he exited Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has asked its four lakh plus workers not to work with Ranveer till a resolution is arrived at in the matter. FWICE’s order came after Farhan and his partner Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment filed a complaint against Ranveer before the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), which then referred the matter to FWICE for further intervention.

Don 3, which was to reboot the successful franchise for a third time with a new face, was just weeks away from shooting when the Ramleela quit the project, reportedly due to creative differences. The producers claim that more than ₹45 crore had already been spent in the pre-production phase. Despite three notices from FWICE, Ranveer, fresh from his success in the Dhurandhar movies, did not respond, said President BN Tiwari.

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Deepika turns emotional at a family function | Image: X

Amid this dispute, a video and some pictures of Ranveer and Deepika attending their cousin's wedding have surfaced. The star couple attended Saumya's wedding last year. Several photos have surfaced from the wedding, which show DeepVeer in their festive best. They joined family members and loved ones in celebrating the special occasion. The candid moments also offer a glimpse into the couple's cheerful presence at the intimate wedding festivities.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika at a family function | Image: X

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