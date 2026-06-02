In Mirzapur Style, Divyenndu Mogs Ram Charan At Peddi Event, Netizens Say 'Jalwa Hai Munna Bhaiya Ka'

The team of Ram Charan's Peddi is currently promoting the upcoming film before it hits the big screens on June 4. The North America pre-sales figures for the premiere shows are nearing the $ 1million mark and the full-fledged advance bookings are now open in India. The movie is a rural set sports drama and Ram Charan's look as Peddi Pehelwan has already generated excitement among fans. At one of the movie's events, however, the focus shifted from the RRR star to Bollywood actor Divyenndu, who plays a pivotal role in Peddi.

As Diyvenndu took the stage, he started addressing the crowd in Mirzapur style, attracting huge cheers and even louder roars. The violent and gritty series made him a household name. Even after his character Munna Bhaiya has been killed off, fans still express their admiration for the role and how Diyvenndu breathed life into it.

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At the Peddi event, Divyenndu, speaking as Munna Bhaiya, left fans excited. As the camera cut to Ram Charan, even he was surprised to witness the crowd euphoria around the actor. Divyenndu even reacted to clip on Instagram with a heart emoji ahead of Peddi release.

While Mirzapur series may have witnsessed the end of Munna Bhaiya in season 2, the character will return in the upcoming Mirzapur: The Film. It will bring back Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Golu and more. The movie spinoff of the hit Prime Video series will releases in cinema halls this year.

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