Amid Skyrocketing Budget And Shoot Delays, Love & War Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sets The Record Straight On Remaining Production Timeline

Sanjay Leela Bhansali stoked major fan frenzy when he announced that his next big screen directorial would be Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The initial announcement regarding the magnum opus came in January 2024, with production beginning soon after. The initial release date was Christmas 2025. However, shoot delays have created numerous hurdles for this project for months now.

Also read: Sorab Opens Up About His Video With Malaika That Sparked Dating Rumours

As per multiple reports, even the lead trio has been unhappy with how the project is shaping up. Having invested over 2 years now on shoot, there is still no sign of production wrapping up. According to another report, the budget of Love & War has been constantly shooting up and would swell up to around ₹425 crore by the time shooting fully completes. As per Bollywood Hungama, however, the production cost remains ₹350 crore. IANS meanwhile stated that Bhansali has lined up reshoots of some major portions of his magnum opus. Amid all this pending work, the release date of the film is still not certain.

Advertisement

Love & War may release in 2027 | Image: X

As per a fresh report, Bhansali has shot 90% of Love & War and only 10% filming remains, which will be completed in the another two months. A source close to the project further revealed, “These attempts to sabotage the project are nothing new to Sanjay Bhansali. Every time he makes a film, the same stories of delay and budget-pressures are spread. The truth is, the actors of Love & War have shot for the number of days they were signed for.”

Bhansali brings together Vicky, Alia and Ranbir for Love & War | Image: X

Ranbir, meanwhile, has Ramayana Part 1 lined up for release on Diwali this year. The mythological adaptation also stars Yash, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol among others. Alia's long delayed YRF Spyverse movie Alpha with Bobby Deol and Sharvari will release on July 10 this year. Vicky is expected to begin work on Amar Kaushik's Mahavatar soon. It is expected that Love & War may book August this year or early 2027 as its new release window.