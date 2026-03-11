Why Is Internet Trolling Hansika Motwani With 'Karma Is Real' Posts After Her Divorce From Sohael Khaturiya?

Actress Hansika Motwani has quietly separated from her businessman husband Sohael Khaturiya three years after they tied the knot in Jaipur. A Mumbai court granted them divorce on the basis of mutual consent and Hansika has waived off any alimony from her former partner.

Hansika and Sohael married in December 2022 | Image: X

Discord in Hansika and Sohael's marriage began soon after they tied the knot. It is being claimed in media reports that after a year of marriage, they started living separately. Last year, Hansika hinted at trouble in her marriage after she deleted her wedding pictures from Instagram. However, she remained tight-lipped about her personal matters. Intervention from friends and family didn't help them in reconciling. Now, she has finally separated from Sohael.

After her divorce news became public, Hansika faced trolling from a section of social media users. Many said "karma is real" and tagged her in their comments. Sohael was previously married to Rinky Bajaj. After dating briefly, they married in 2016. However, their marriage didn't last long and they divorced after a couple of few years. Hansika is said to be Rinky's close friend and even attended her wedding to Sohael.

Advertisement

Sohael and Rinky Bajaj were married for nearly two years before separating in 2018 | Image: X

After it became public that Hansika and Sohael were dating and would get married after his divorce from Rinky, several social media users speculated that the actress "came in between their marriage". Many also claimed that Sohael "cheated on" Rinky with Hansika, which led to their divorce. After Sohael and Hansika's divorce, netizens are bringing back their past involving Rinky.

Advertisement