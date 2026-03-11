Splitsvilla X6 Sorab Bedi Opens Up About His Relationship With Malaika Arora After Party Video Sparks Dating Rumours

After her breakup with Arjun Kapoor sometime in 2024, Malaika Arora's name has been romantically linked with businessman Harsh Mehta, who is around 19 years younger than her. Despite being spotted at a concert in Mumbai last year and spending time together abroad on vacation, Malaika and Harsh have stayed silent on their bond. Amid her dating rumours with Harsh, Malaika found herself linked to Splitsvilla X6 fame and model Sorab Bedi.

Malaika and Sorab met recently during the inauguration ceremony of the former's restaurant Sweeney in Mumbai. What caught fans' attention was their closeness in pictures and videos. Malaika was not only seen getting cozy with Sorab but also he also wrapped his around her as they made a trending reel. Netizens were soon to speculate that Malaika and Sorab were dating. Some fans even tagged Niharika Tiwari, who is Sorab's partner on the dating reality show Splitsvilla, on his pictures with Malaika.

Sorab and Malaika were snapped together at the opening night of Sweeney restaurant in Mumbai | Image: Instagram

As rumours flew fast around Malaika's love life, Sorab set the record straight on his relationship with her. “People are talking several things about us. They should think twice before speaking about a girl. It could affect her mental state. Aisa karna nahin chahiye. (They shouldn't do it). I didn't party with them for the first time. I have been partying with Vahbiz, Delnaz and Malaika for many years. I earlier used to share pictures with Malaika, but at that time, I was not a known face. Now, I am a known face; hence, it is now being noticed by people. I have shared such videos and photos before as well. Two people can be friends. We trust each other, but people took it differently,” Sorab shared.

Malaika is said to be dating businessman Harsh Mehta who is 19 years younger to her | Image: X

Talking about how he met Malaika, Sorab shared further, “Delnaz Daruwala and Vahbiz Mehta gave me a chance to walk the ramp during my modelling days. I became friends with them and started going out for parties. At one of the parties, I met Malaika (Arora) through my mentors. She is also a close friend of Delnaz and Vahbiz. Hence, Malaika and I became friends. There is nothing between us.”