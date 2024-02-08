Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly bought a plot in Ayodhya. The veteran actor bought a plot in a seven-star enclave ahead of the Ram temple inauguration later this month. As per industry sources, Amitabh Bachchan's plot is around 10,000 sqft and costs around ₹14.5 crore.

How far is Amitabh Bachchan's house from Ram Mandir?

As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan's new home is about 15 minutes away from the Ram Temple or Ram Mandir, which is part of The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) project. It is about half an hour from the airport, according to the developer. The project is expected to be completed in March 2028, with a five-star palace hotel.

A file photo of Amitabh Bachchan | Image: Instagram

“I am looking forward to embark on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries. This is a start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital,” Mr Bachchan said during an event.

Image credit: The House Of Abhinandan Lodha

On this milestone moment for HoABL, Mr. Abhinandan Lodha – Chairman, The House of Abhinandan Lodha said, “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Amitabh Bachchan as the 'First Citizen' of The Sarayu, a monumental chapter in The House of Abhinandan Lodha's legacy. His investment in our Ayodhya project reflects confidence in the city's economic potential and deep appreciation for its spiritual heritage. Mr. Bachchan’s association adds extraordinary prestige, turning The Sarayu into a symbol of Ayodhya's global spiritual significance.”

Also, Amitabh Bachchan's birthplace Prayagraj is a four-hour drive from Ayodhya.



What are the amenities in Amitabh Bachchan's new home?

The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), a Mumbai-based developer, has not disclosed the plot's size or value. The Sarayu, which covers 51 acres, will be formally inaugurated on January 22, the same day as the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's grand consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.



Image credit: The House Of Abhinandan Lodha

The place has several amenities including a Yoga/Meditation Area, Indoor Games, CCTV Camera Security, Jogging Track, Club House, Gymnasium, Landscape Garden, Children's Play Area, Car Parking, Open Space, Senior Citizen Sitout, Internal Street Lights, and more. The description of the place reads, "With the power of digitization, land with Hoabl is free from the claws of risk, red tape, dicey, and lengthy processes. As a limited asset, land has stood the test of time, making it intergenerational and having unlimited growth potential." However, Amitabh Bachchan has not yet confirmed buying a plot in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple's inauguration on January 22.