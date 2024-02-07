Advertisement

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently voiced his concerns about the increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the film industry and its potential impact on actors. Big B expressed his displeasure during a discussion and talked about the objections raised against face-mapping technology.

Amitabh Bachchan shares his thoughts about AI

PTI quoted Big B saying, “All of us are now being subjected to face mapping, our entire body is going to be face mapped and going to be kept aside and used at any point of time.” He also said that this technology is already a controversial issue during Hollywood strikes by industry guilds and is now making its presence felt in Bollywood.

During the discussion, Bachchan disclosed that a Mumbai studio demonstrated face mapping on renowned Hollywood actor Tom Hanks. “A lot of objections are being raised and I believe that there's some kind of a strike in Hollywood by the artist because the producer and the director does your face mapping, laying claim to it and saying this is our property and we will use it whenever we want. So, there will be a time when Symbiosis will call my AI and not me personally”, he added.

When Big B addressed AI issue on his popular quiz show

This isn't the first instance of Bachchan expressing his views on the encroachment of technology into the entertainment industry. On a reality show, he revealed his fear of being replaced by an AI-generated hologram. Reflecting on advancements in AI, he joked “Let me tell you the truth, this is not me but my hologram. I am scared I might be replaced with a hologram; in movies, such things keep happening.”

In one of his previous blogs, Bachchan criticised the impact of AI and technology on the world. He had written in his blog about the rapid advancement of communication technology and noted that predictions made for the next generation are now becoming a reality within days which is scary.

With Inputs from PTI.