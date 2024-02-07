English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 18:41 IST

It's controversial/ Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Concern Over AI, Face Mapping Of Actors: There'll Be A Time When...

Amitabh Bachchan has once again expressed his concerns over the increasing influence of Artificial Intelligence and face mapping on the lives of actors.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently voiced his concerns about the increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the film industry and its potential impact on actors. Big B expressed his displeasure during a discussion and talked about the objections raised against face-mapping technology.

Amitabh Bachchan shares his thoughts about AI

PTI quoted Big B saying, “All of us are now being subjected to face mapping, our entire body is going to be face mapped and going to be kept aside and used at any point of time.” He also said that this technology is already a controversial issue during Hollywood strikes by industry guilds and is now making its presence felt in Bollywood.

During the discussion, Bachchan disclosed that a Mumbai studio demonstrated face mapping on renowned Hollywood actor Tom Hanks. “A lot of objections are being raised and I believe that there's some kind of a strike in Hollywood by the artist because the producer and the director does your face mapping, laying claim to it and saying this is our property and we will use it whenever we want. So, there will be a time when Symbiosis will call my AI and not me personally”, he added.

Advertisement

When Big B addressed AI issue on his popular quiz show

This isn't the first instance of Bachchan expressing his views on the encroachment of technology into the entertainment industry. On a reality show, he revealed his fear of being replaced by an AI-generated hologram. Reflecting on advancements in AI, he joked “Let me tell you the truth, this is not me but my hologram. I am scared I might be replaced with a hologram; in movies, such things keep happening.”

Advertisement

In one of his previous blogs, Bachchan criticised the impact of AI and technology on the world. He had written in his blog about the rapid advancement of communication technology and noted that predictions made for the next generation are now becoming a reality within days which is scary.

With Inputs from PTI.

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 18:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Massive Fire Reported Outside Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. Monkey Fever: Important Facts To Know About This Fatal Disease

    Lifestyle Health7 minutes ago

  4. Nadella highlights AI's role in India's development

    Tech 7 minutes ago

  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Announces 1-Day Extension of Budget Session

    India News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement