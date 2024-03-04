Advertisement

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan recently attended the pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant, in Jamnagar. After returning from the grand three-day affair, Bachchan took to his Tumblr blog to share his experience.

What did Amitabh Bachchan say about Ambani’s recent bash?

Commending the Ambanis for curating a lovely ambience, Bachchan particularly highlighted the 'maha aarti' ceremony held on Sunday night and described it as "truly divine." Reflecting on his absence from the customary Sunday gathering with fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, Bachchan said, "The gates of Jalsa did not open on Sunday, but the gates of a wedding did occur... up to the location of the wedding and then back just now."

Bachchan further lauded Anant Ambani's philanthropic initiative, Vantara. Supported by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation, Vantara aims to provide sanctuary to abused, injured, and endangered animals. Expressing awe at the facility's scientific approach towards animal rehabilitation, Bachchan addressed the transformative impact of witnessing such compassionate endeavours firsthand.

Big B wrote, “It has to be said the experience was one never seen before... not just the atmosphere of the wedding, but the Vantara animal relief facility. This is an experience only seeing can be believed.. and no more details for the joy and ecstasy of the experience shall be driven away. But see you all must. And then the glory of the Shlokas, the chanting of the mantras and the truly divine atmosphere and environment created by the hosts... simply incredible...”

Rajinikanth shares his experience of attending the Ambani bash

While talking to media personnel, the veteran south star said, “The way Nita and Mukesh Ambani conducted the pre-wedding functions is mesmerising. They brought down the Kailasha and Baikuntha to this world... I wish a very very happy married life to Anant and Radhika.”

#WATCH | Jamnagar, Gujarat: On Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations, actor Rajnikanth says, "The way Nita and Mukesh Ambani conducted the pre-wedding functions is mesmerizing. They brought down the Kailasha and 'Baikuntha' to this world... I wish a very… pic.twitter.com/4oBrM42dym — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

Rajinikanth attended the Ambanis bash with his wife Latha and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.