×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 21:30 IST

Amitabh Bachchan Makes 1st Public Appearance Amid Health Concerns, Snapped At ISPL Cricket Match

Social media platforms were flooded with worried fans enquiring about Amitabh Bachchan's health after reports claimed that he had undergone angioplasty.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Social media platforms were flooded on Friday with worried fans enquiring about Amitabh Bachchan's health after several reports claimed the megastar had undergone an angioplasty procedure for either a clot in his leg or a blocked artery. On Friday evening, he was snapped at a cricket stadium in Mumbai with his son Abhishek.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 21:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B Pics Amid Rumours

a few seconds ago
Indian startups challenge Google Play Billing System

Google to face CCI probe

a minute ago
PM Modi

PM holds roadshow

a minute ago
National Vaccination Day 2024

National Vaccination Day

9 minutes ago
More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

NDA Will surpass record

12 minutes ago
US Tornadoes

Tornadoes in US

19 minutes ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha

19 minutes ago
MI vs RCB

MI vs RCB WPL live blog

20 minutes ago
Amit Shah

Gujarat BJP's Mission 26

20 minutes ago
Air India

Air India lay off

24 minutes ago
Mobile gaming

Gaming study Meta

27 minutes ago
Life Insurance Company

Hike in wages

29 minutes ago
Pakistan Imran khan

PTI to protest at IMF

30 minutes ago
Arijit Singh, Bollywood

Arijit Sculpted His Voice

33 minutes ago
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

AI elevates cybersecurity

33 minutes ago
Russia US Putin Biden

Russia slams US

37 minutes ago
Supporters of Opposition parties made false claims that a Pakistan-based firm named 'The Hub Power Company' donated Rs 95 lakh to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

FACT CHECK: No, Pakistan-

42 minutes ago
Crude Oil

Windfall taxes hiked

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BPSC recruitment notification out for 62 teachers in SAV

    Education11 hours ago

  2. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News14 hours ago

  3. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education15 hours ago

  4. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainmenta day ago

  5. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo