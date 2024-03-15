Updated March 15th, 2024 at 21:30 IST
Amitabh Bachchan Makes 1st Public Appearance Amid Health Concerns, Snapped At ISPL Cricket Match
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan | Image:Varinder Chawla
Social media platforms were flooded on Friday with worried fans enquiring about Amitabh Bachchan's health after several reports claimed the megastar had undergone an angioplasty procedure for either a clot in his leg or a blocked artery. On Friday evening, he was snapped at a cricket stadium in Mumbai with his son Abhishek.
Published March 15th, 2024 at 21:30 IST
