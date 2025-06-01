Final Destination Bloodlines India Box Office: Hollywood Thriller Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark In 3rd Weekend

Final Destination Bloodlines India Box Office: The latest installment in the thriller series has not only managed to successfully reboot the franchise but has also become a commercially successful film. Running in its third weekend now, Final Destination: Bloodlines is now past the ₹50 crore mark at the India box office. Worldwide, it has also become the highest-grossing movie in the series, beating 2009's The Final Destination and 2011's Final Destination 5.

In India, its run has been slow but steady, but what stands out is how Final Destination: Bloodlines has managed to perform well despite competition from Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning and the new Bollywood release Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Final Destination Bloodlines India collection so far

In its first week in India, the sixth Final Destination movie minted ₹32.85 crore. In 2nd week, the film collected ₹16.2 crore, a drop of around 50%. In its third weekend, the collection was ₹1.15 crore on Friday and ₹2 crore on Saturday. The numbers are expected to be in the range of ₹2-₹2.5 crore on the third Sunday, taking its India nett biz closer to ₹55 crore in 17 days at the box office.

Final Destination Bloodlines released in India on May 15 | Image: YouTube screengrab

The movie has raised over ₹30 crore in English and around ₹18 crore in Hindi. The Final Destination movies were a rage on satellite TV and it seems like the audiences have returned to cinema halls after 16 years to witness "death's plans" on the big screen.