Roadies XX Grand Finale: Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar From Elvish Yadav's Gang Wins Title And ₹10 Lakh, Beats Hartaaj Singh Gill From Prince Narula's Team

Roadies XX Grand Finale: Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar from Elvish Yadav's gang has emerged as the winner of 20th season of Roadies, hosted by Rannvijay Sinha. Gullu was eliminated mid-season, came back as a wildcard in Gautam Gulati's team and double-crossed his mentor to join Elvish's gang again after winning the Ticket To Finale task. Gullu came in as a favourite in the grand finale and competed against Rishabh Sachdev, Hartaaj Singh Gill, Rohit Singh, Priya and RD Dedha. Of them, Hartaaj from Prince Narula's gang and Gullu were the top 2 and the latter emerged as the winner.

It was a thrilling finale as Hartaaj was up against Gullu. They were in the same gang at the start, but Hartaaj backstabbed his team and voted out Gullu in collusion with other gangs. Fate turned and Gullu made back to the game as a wildcard and defeated Hartaaj in the finale.

Gullu won a Hero Karizma bike, ₹10 lakh as prize money and a gift hamper from the protein brand Avvatar. Gang leader Elvish posted a photo with Gullu and congratulated him on the win by writing, "I'm completely overwhelmed with emotions right now! I'm thrilled to announce that my brother Kushal Tanwar (Gullu) and I have WON the season of Roadies Double Cross! This journey has been an incredible ride, and I'm so grateful to have shared it with my bro! We did it, Gullu (sic)."

Elvish Yadav with Gullu (L) and Yogesh from his gang | Image: Instagram