The Ambani family hosted sprawling pre-wedding bash for bride and groom-to-be Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, came to a conclusion in the wee hours of Monday March 4. Though the Bachchan family cumulatively made an appearance at the lavish event, their presence was restricted to the Maha Aarti held on the evening of day three. Post his return from the same, Amitabh Bachchan penned a cryptic note which may or may not be in relation to the long-spanning lineup of events.

Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note post return from Ambani bash

The Ambani's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar saw Amitabh Bachchan mark his presence at the Maha Aarti with Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Agastya Nanda and Shweta Bachchan Nanda in tow. The only Bachchan family member missing from the festivities was Navya Naveli Nanda. Post their early morning return to Mumbai on Monday, Big B's shared a cryptic X post sans any context.

T 4939 ... late yes , but never the pretense — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 3, 2024



Given how recent the timing for the Jamnagar bash was, fans and followers of the veteran actor appear confused about whether the statement made is in respect of the same or regarding an unrelated matter. The X post simply read, "T 4939 ... late yes , but never the pretense".

Amitabh Bachchan was all praises for the Jamnagar experience

For those who may believe Amitabh Bachchan's lone reflection on X to be with regards to the Jamnagar festivities, the actor quelled queries with his blog post which came not too long after the X post. In it, Bachchan can be seen expressing his awe over the spectacular arrangements, particularly singing paeans about the Maha Aarti event.



Excerpts from his blog post read, "It has to be said the experience was one never seen before .. not just the atmosphere of the wedding, but the VanTara animal relief facility .. goodness me .. what an extraordinary experience and the most scientific set up for the animals that get maltreated, to be brought here at this farm and nurtured out of diseased or compromised environ, and given a fresh healthy rejuvenated life .. this is an experience only seeing can be believed...And then the glory of the Shlokas, the chanting of the mantra’s and the truly divine atmosphere and environ created by the hosts .. simply incredible!" Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot in July of this year.