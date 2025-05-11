Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To Fan Greeting Him With Operation Sindoor Placard At Jalsa Sunday Meet | Watch

Amitabh Bachchan greeted his fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, on Sunday. The Bollywood megastar's glimpse was caught after April 20. Big B had been staying away from the media since then, and his series of wordless X posts led to speculation over what was going on with him.

However, Big B not only met fans at Jalsa on May 11, breaking the short hiatus of customary fan meet and greet, but also posted about the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, which was carried out by the Indian military as a retaliatory measure for the killing of 26 civilians by terrorists.

Amitabh Bachchan meets fans at Jalsa on May 11 | IMage: Varinder Chawla

Outside Jalsa, a fan greeted Big B with the Operation Sindoor placard. It also had images of him as an Army Major, a callback to his look in Major Saab. The Bollywood star seemingly noticed it and raised his fist in the air, as a mark of solidarity with the Indian military's takedown of terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Amitabh Bachchan finally reacts to Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor

After a long observed silence on the Pahalgam terror attack and India's retaliation with Operation Sindoor, Big B, 82, expressed sadness over the massacre of innocent civilians. In his post, he also lauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for launching Operation Sindoor which targeted nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur which is a major base of Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit.