Pakistani Actress Mawra Hocane Dropped From Sanam Teri Kasam 2, Makers Say, 'Nation First' After Harshvardhan Rane Refuses To Share The Screen With Her

Director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru have confirmed the ousting of Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane from Sanam Teri Kasam 2 in the wake of skirmishes between India and Pakistan. The film's lead actor, Harshvardhan Rane had announced his decision to step down from the sequel to the film if the producers go ahead with the same cast, which was a reference to Mawra.

After Harshvardhan's statement, the makers have confirmed that Mawra will not be part of Sanam Teri Kasam sequel. Radhika and Vinay said, "Terrorism of any kind, against any nation, state, or people must be condemned unequivocally. What's even more disheartening in this case is the silence or worse, the statements of certain actors who have worked in India, received immense love, respect, and opportunity, yet failed to condemn such acts of terror against India. In fact, some have gone so far as to criticise India's legitimate steps to fight terrorism. In light of this, we stand by our government and fully support its decision. Nation first and always. Jai Hind".

Sanam Teri Kasam released in 2016 | Image: X

Also read: Harshvardhan Rane Has A Strict Condition To Star In Sanam Teri Kasam Sequel And It Has A Connection With Operation Sindoor

Harshvardhan backs out of Sanam Teri Kasam sequel if...

Sanam Teri Kasam was a commercial dud upon its release in 2016. However, on Valentine's Day earlier this year, the movie re-released in cinema halls and became the highest-grossing Bollywood re-release title, beating Tumbbad. Sanam Teri Kasam minted a little over ₹9 crore during its initial run. The romantic drama added ₹33.18 crore upon its re-release, taking its lifetime biz to over ₹42 crore. From a flop, it acquired hit status. Its sequel is also being worked on. However, Harshvardhan said that he will not feature in the film's sequel if Mawra were to be a part of it.