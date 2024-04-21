Advertisement

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara released back in 2011 and is to date, arguably one of Bollywood's strongest films, depicting the complicated yet rewarding trajectory of adult friendships. The film featured the refreshing and incredibly complimenting trio of Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar, as childhood friends navigating their friendship as adults. The film, recently stood creatively re-imagined, with a star-studded cast from 80s Bollywood - courtesy of AI.

Amitabh Bachchan replaces Hrithik Roshan in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara



An Instagram handle, by the name of bollyvert.ai recently re-imagined the primary cast of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, with Amitabh Bachchan taking the lead instead of Hrithik Roshan. The short but rather interesting clip shared by the handle, features clips from the film, seamlessly pieced together. The highlight was a younger Amitabh Bachchan's face being superimposed on that of Hrithik Roshan's.

Not just Hrithik's character, but the rest of the cast for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara also stood re-imagined in the video. Glimpses of Farhan Akhtar featured a younger Naseeruddin Shah's face superimposed instead. Similarly, Abhay Deol's face stood superimposed with that of Dharmendra's. Finally, Katrina Kaif's character too was re-imagined, with a younger Hema Malini taking the lead instead.

Is a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel on the cards?



During a December 2023 interview with ANI, Zoya Akhtar, who directed Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, addressed the possibility of a sequel. Though she did not entirely shoot down the idea of a sequel, she made it clear that jumping into one, just for the sake of the kind of money it would make, was an absolute no-go.

She said, "That movie meant a lot to us. So if we find that soul for part two, we will make it. We don't want to do it just for money. When the audience comes to watch the second part, they will have a certain expectation and we must give it to them, otherwise, they won't be happy." For the time being, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara can be streamed on Netflix.