English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 09:02 IST

Amitabh Bachchan Returns From Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Shares Unseen Photos From His Visit

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle to share photos with Ram Lalla idol at Pran Pratishtha. He also shared his experience on his personal blog.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan with Ram Lalla idol
Amitabh Bachchan with Ram Lalla idol | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan was amongst the many celebrities who attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. After the culmination of the ceremony, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle X to share a few photos from Ram Mandir. Later, he also shared his experience of attending the historic Ram Mandir inauguration on his personal blog.

Amitabh Bachchan shares photos with Ram Lalla idol

At the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, several Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and others were in attendance. At the historic ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Amitabh Bachchan and even asked about his injured hand. After the conclusion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Amitabh Bachchan took to X to share a couple of photos from his darshan at the Ram Mandir. He also posed with the idol of Ram Lalla with folded hands as he offered his prayers. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Bolo Siya Pati Ramchandra Ki Jai (sic)."

Ram Lalla idol | Image: X
Amitabh Bachchan with Ram Lalla idol | Image: X

 

Later in the day, he also took to his personal blog to share his experience of visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He wrote, "A day filled with the relevance of divine spirit .. back from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya .. the glory the celebration and the belief of faith .. immersed in the reckoning of the TEMPLE at shri Ram’s birth .. not much can be said beyond this .. for faith does not possess description .. Can you .. ?"

PM Modi greets Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan attended Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony with his son Abhishek Bachchan. The father-son duo reached Ayodhya alongside other celebrities. After the puja concluded at Ram Mandir, Prime Minister Modi greeted those gathered at the temple. Among those was Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek. As soon as PM Modi met Amitabh Bachchan, he asked about his health after he injured his hand and greeted him with folded hands. They even exchanged laughter and since then the video has gone viral on social media.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 09:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Cashinvoice raises $3.4 million led by HDFC Bank

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Healthy Substitutes For Peanut Butter

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  3. Alibaba misses Q3 revenue estimates

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. Uber expects robust profit as ride share demand surges

    Business News19 minutes ago

  5. Congress' Yuvraj a Non-Starter: PM Modi's Direct Attack Against RaGa

    India News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement