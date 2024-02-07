Amitabh Bachchan Returns From Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Shares Unseen Photos From His Visit

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan was amongst the many celebrities who attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. After the culmination of the ceremony, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle X to share a few photos from Ram Mandir. Later, he also shared his experience of attending the historic Ram Mandir inauguration on his personal blog.

Amitabh Bachchan shares photos with Ram Lalla idol

At the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, several Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and others were in attendance. At the historic ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Amitabh Bachchan and even asked about his injured hand. After the conclusion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Amitabh Bachchan took to X to share a couple of photos from his darshan at the Ram Mandir. He also posed with the idol of Ram Lalla with folded hands as he offered his prayers. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Bolo Siya Pati Ramchandra Ki Jai (sic)."

Later in the day, he also took to his personal blog to share his experience of visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He wrote, "A day filled with the relevance of divine spirit .. back from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya .. the glory the celebration and the belief of faith .. immersed in the reckoning of the TEMPLE at shri Ram’s birth .. not much can be said beyond this .. for faith does not possess description .. Can you .. ?"

PM Modi greets Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan attended Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony with his son Abhishek Bachchan. The father-son duo reached Ayodhya alongside other celebrities. After the puja concluded at Ram Mandir, Prime Minister Modi greeted those gathered at the temple. Among those was Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek. As soon as PM Modi met Amitabh Bachchan, he asked about his health after he injured his hand and greeted him with folded hands. They even exchanged laughter and since then the video has gone viral on social media.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

