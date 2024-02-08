Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 00:08 IST

Amitabh Bachchan Says Abhishek Bachchan's Role In Guru Remains 'Unbeatable' To Date

Amitabh Bachchan commends Abhishek's stellar 17-year journey in Guru, highlighting the actor's unbeatable performance.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Guru 17 years
Guru 17 years | Image:Guru 17 years
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan's movie Guru which was released on January 12, 2007, completed 17 years today.  On the occasion, the actor's father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, showered praise for his outstanding performance in the film. Abhishek who is often under the scrutiny of high expectations being Amitabh's son received a heartfelt compliment from his father.

Abhishek Bachchan's Guru Turns 17

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Guru marked a significant milestone in Abhishek Bachchan's career. As the movie completes 17 successful years, Abhishek shared a video filled with cherished memories from the film. Notably, Guru also played a pivotal role in Abhishek's personal life, as it was during the shoot that he proposed to Aishwarya Rai, his co-star and now wife.

Amitabh's Heartfelt Tribute to Abhishek's Excellence

Expressing his admiration, Amitabh Bachchan took to the comments section of Abhishek's post, praising his son's performance in Guru. With words like "The best ever .. immaculate and unbeatable," accompanied by multiple heart emojis, Big B's comment underscores the profound impact of Abhishek's portrayal in the film. Amitabh Bachchan consistently supports and celebrates his son's achievements, exemplifying the strong father-son bond.

Advertisement
Amitabh's Heartfelt Tribute to Abhishek's Excellence I Image I Instagram/ Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek's role in Guru stands out as one of his most iconic performances, resonating with audiences. Despite the constant comparison to his father's legendary status, Abhishek continues to deliver exceptional work, with Guru being a testament to his acting prowess. As fans laud his remarkable journey, Amitabh's words reaffirm the enduring appreciation for Abhishek's contributions to Indian cinema.

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 00:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement