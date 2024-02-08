Amitabh Bachchan Says Abhishek Bachchan's Role In Guru Remains 'Unbeatable' To Date

Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan's movie Guru which was released on January 12, 2007, completed 17 years today. On the occasion, the actor's father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, showered praise for his outstanding performance in the film. Abhishek who is often under the scrutiny of high expectations being Amitabh's son received a heartfelt compliment from his father.

Abhishek Bachchan's Guru Turns 17

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Guru marked a significant milestone in Abhishek Bachchan's career. As the movie completes 17 successful years, Abhishek shared a video filled with cherished memories from the film. Notably, Guru also played a pivotal role in Abhishek's personal life, as it was during the shoot that he proposed to Aishwarya Rai, his co-star and now wife.

Amitabh's Heartfelt Tribute to Abhishek's Excellence

Expressing his admiration, Amitabh Bachchan took to the comments section of Abhishek's post, praising his son's performance in Guru. With words like "The best ever .. immaculate and unbeatable," accompanied by multiple heart emojis, Big B's comment underscores the profound impact of Abhishek's portrayal in the film. Amitabh Bachchan consistently supports and celebrates his son's achievements, exemplifying the strong father-son bond.

Abhishek's role in Guru stands out as one of his most iconic performances, resonating with audiences. Despite the constant comparison to his father's legendary status, Abhishek continues to deliver exceptional work, with Guru being a testament to his acting prowess. As fans laud his remarkable journey, Amitabh's words reaffirm the enduring appreciation for Abhishek's contributions to Indian cinema.