Updated March 18th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

Amitabh Bachchan Takes A Sly Dig At Fake Reports That Claimed He Was Hospitalised

The reports about his ill health started on Friday afternoon, with some saying he had gone to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for angioplasty.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan
अमिताभ बच्चन | Image:instagram
  • 2 min read
On Friday, March 15, several reports claimed that Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised and underwent angioplasty for either a blocked artery or a clot in his leg. However, later that day, he was snapped with his son Abhishek Bachchan at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, attending the final match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) between Majhi Mumbai vs Tiigers of Kolkata, where he interacted with the fans and refuted the reports claiming it fake. He assured his fans that he was doing fine.

Now, Big B has taken a sly dig at those who circulated the fake reports about his health in his daily blog on Tumblr.

(A file photo of Amitabh Bachchan | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Amitabh Bachchan | Image: Instagram)

 

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to fake reports claiming he underwent surgery

Taking to his blog, Bachchan wrote a long note informing his ardent fans how the family celebrated his daughter Shweta Bachchan's 50th birthday. He started his note with these words, "A day filled with the love of family and the greetings and the hilarity of the ‘progress reports,’" followed by a laughing emoticons. Seemingly making fun of all the reports which claimed he was unwell.

(Amitabh Bachchan meets fans outside house | Image: Tumblr)

 

The rest of the note was about his daughter Shweta. The megastar recalled the time when they first brought her to their newly constructed bungalow, Prateeksha, where they currently reside. “At Prateeksha, she was brought to the home, our first home of our own, when she was barely 2, and Abhishek a few months old… and today to see them celebrate the day in the same home on the same table and surroundings… LIFE IS A WONDER… Children and grandchildren all together,” he concluded.

 

(Amitabh Bachchan meets fans outside house | Image: Tumblr)

 

What were the reports surrounding Amitabh Bachchan's health?

The reports started on Friday afternoon, with some saying he had gone to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a routine check. Others said he was hospitalised for an angioplasty — a balloon procedure to open up blocked arteries and blood vessels — to remove a blockage in his leg. And some reported he had an angioplasty for a blocked artery. However, there was no confirmation from either the hospital or his office.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

