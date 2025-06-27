Amitabh Bachchan Unsure Of Returning In Kalki 2898 AD Sequel? 'Ashwatthama' Drops Cryptic Post On 1 Year Anniversary Of Prabhas Starrer

1 Year Of Kalki 2898 AD: One of India's biggest sci-fi spectacles in Indian cinema, Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD has completed one year since its release. With a star-studded cast, consisting of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and cameos from Vijay Deverakonda, Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, the movie went to break several records at the box office.

As the movie celebrates its 1 year anniversary, all eyes are on its most-awaited sequel. However, Amitabh Bachchan dropped a cryptic post on X, hinting that he may not be part of the Kalki part 2. Commenting on a post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies, Big B, who plays the role of Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD, wrote, "My honoured privilege to be asked to be a part of it .. one that I admired and respected the blessings of Vijayanti films and the elders that ran and connected with it .. ever to be a part of it any day again , IF THEY WERE TO EVER TO ASK (sic)."

The post shared by the makers of the film was flooded with comments from fans, who demanded an update on the sequel. "Update about next shoot and expected release dates (sic)," commented one. Another one said, "Waiting for the next chapter, superb poster (sic)." Big B was a big reason behind the box office success of Kalki 2898 AD in Hindi. In fact, the movie minted more in Hindi than Telugu.

Kalki 2898 AD released on June 27, 2024 | Image: X

What's the update on Kalki 2898 AD sequel?