Amol Parashar, Rumoured To Be Dating Konkona Sensharma, Borrows Vicky Kaushal's Advice About Keeping Relationship A Secret

Konkona Sensharma and Ranvir Shorey have moved on from their failed marriage of five years. The former couple married in 2010 after reportedly dating for three years. They welcomed their son Haroon in 2011. In 2015, Konkona announced her separation from Ranvir on social media, saying they would continue to "remain friends". In 2020, their divorce was made legal. Now, the Wake Up Sid actress is said to be in a relationship with Amol Parashar.

Konkona Sensharma and Amol Parashar are rumoured to be in a relationship | Image: X

However, they have not addressed rumours of their dating head-on despite making public appearances together. In a recent interview, Amol, who features in the web series Gram Chikitsalay, talked about his bond with Konkona and whether they are in a relationship. He said that people made assumptions based on what they believe is right, but he has not clarified in the matter so far.

Amol has remained tight lipped about his relationshipo with Konkona | Image: X

The Tripling actor further said that different people are close to him in different ways, and giving tags to every relationship is not something he believes in. He drew parallels with the secret relationship that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had before they wed in 2021. Amol shared the screen with Vicky in Sardar Udham and recalled how he used to tell the latter to make it official. However, Vicky would tell him that he would announce it when the time was right. Amol said that this advice about relationships stuck with him.

Vicky and Katrina married in December 2021 | Image: X