A True Slytherin: 'Draco' Tom Felton Bashed By Harry Potter Fans As He's 'Incredibly Grateful' To Transphobic JK Rowling

Tom Felton is gearing up to return as the fan-favourite Draco Malfoy in the Broadway production Harry Potter And The Cursed Child. In the meantime, the cast of the much-awaited Harry Potter series is also shaping up, with new names joining the show based on JK Rowling's Harry Potter books.

Rowling has faced opposition from netizens and some associated with the Harry Potter franchise for her transphobic views. Felton is the only returning cast member from the movie series to the Harry Potter Broadway. His decision to play Adult Draco raised eyebrows as most of the original team has distanced itself from the franchise that catapulted them into the limelight due to their opposition to Rowling's views on the trans community.

At the Tony Awards, Felton was asked whether Rowling’s controversial views on gender impact him or his work in the world of Harry Potter. The actor said in return, "No, I can’t say it does. I’m not really that attuned to it. The only thing I always remind myself is that I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world – here I am in New York – and I have not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter. And she’s responsible for that, so I’m incredibly grateful.”

While Rowling's supporters praised Felton for standing by her side, Harry Potter fans took him on. "Sorry, but he's just a coward at this point. He said nearly the same thing 5 years ago (sic)," commented a social media user. Another one said, "Tom Felton really is the villain lol (sic)." Another wrote, "This is why Radcliffe has a Tony and Felton has a Cameo account (sic)."