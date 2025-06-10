Arijit Taught Me Punjabi And Showed Me Sitar: Ed Sheeran Recounts 'Core Memories' With Indian Singer During The Making Of Saphhire

Ed Sheeran recently dropped a video from the making of his album, Sapphire. The song has some portions in Punjabi and Hindi, which have been sung by Arijit Singh. The two singers are good friends and have collaborated in the past as well. They often make guest appearances at each other's live concerts. The Shape Of You singer has recounted the behind-the-scenes of their collaboration.

Ed Sheeran pens a note for Arijit Singh

On June 9, Ed Sheeran took to his Instagram account to share the behind-the-scenes moments from the making of Sapphire. He shared the video with the caption detailing the first time he met Arijit Singh and how he had wished to collaborate with him since his heart his an iconic Aashiqui track, Tum Hi Ho.

Ed Sheeran wrote, “I first became aware of @arijitsingh's music when I watched Aashiqui 2 and heard Tum Hi Ho. I was properly spellbound by his voice, the song, and the scene in the movie. I checked him out, and got in touch, and said whenever you wanna sing together I’m down (sic).”



The British singer recalled that Arijit joined him during his London concert. He added, "He was playing in London, so I went to guest with him and sing Perfect there, it was an incredible show. I played him an early version of Sapphire in the dressing room, and he instantly had ideas for instruments and melodies. We then were pen pals over email for a bit, until I was in India for the tour. I said to him, we should finish this in person, and he said, please come to my hometown so I can show you my home and culture (sic)."



Talking about another ‘core memory’, Ed Sheeran shared, "I was with my dad on tour, which is a rarity to get so much one-on-one time with him. Me and him got a flight to Kolkata, then a 5 and a half hour drive to his hometown. We arrived, went on a barge down the river, which was stunning, then got a scooty back to the studio where we finished the song. Arijit taught me Punjabi and how to pronounce it all properly, and showed me the sitar. We then had dinner, and scooted around the village to see the sunset and moon with my dad. It was a proper core memory I’ll always cherish with my father, and I’m honoured to have created in this way with Arijit (sic)."

