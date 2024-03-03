Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Dance To Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche In Viral Video

Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities on day 2 marked a colourful sangeet. With the theme of “ Mela Rouge", the guests dressed up in classic Indian attires for an evening of dance and music. Several Bollywood celebrities put up special performances for the newlyweds. The soon-to-be Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant also shared a dance at the event. Their performance is now going viral on social media.

Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant go retro at the sangeet ceremony

Several inside videos from the mela rouge event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are doing rounds on social media. In a new visual, they could be seen enthralling the guests with their enthralling performance. They danced to the old Bollywood song - Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche. A video of the same is now going viral on social media.

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani performed on iconic Bollywood songs at their son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. Mukesh Ambani wore a traditional kurta pyjama while Nita stunned in a shimmery ensemble. Nita and Mukesh's dance performance also featured their journey with their loved ones. A giant screen at the event displayed Nita and Mukesh's cherished moments with their family members including their grandchildren and others. This act added a personal touch to the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

More about the festivities

Ambanis are hosting a lavish three-day pre-wedding gala for the couple Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with a guest list that includes global and Indian corporate czars, world leaders, royalty, celebrities, and sports stars. On Day 3, guests will participate in two events: Tusker Trails and Hashtakshar. The first event will be held outdoors, where guests will enjoy the natural beauty of Jamnagar, and the last and final event will be dressed in heritage Indian Wear.