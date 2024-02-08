English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

It's controversial/ Ananya-Aditya part ways? Actress’ mom unfollows Aashiqui actor sparking breakup rumours

Reportedly, Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey unfollowed Aditya Roy Kapur while the rumoured couple was on a vacation in London.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur
file photo | Image:Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur/Instagram
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur seemingly confirmed their dating rumours after nearly one-and-a-half years in December 2023. However, recent developments hint at a potential rift in their relationship. The actress' mother Bhavana Pandey, has unfollowed Aditya on Instagram, triggering speculations of a possible strain in the couple's relationship.

Bhavana Pandey unfollows Aditya Roy Kapur?

One of the viral videos showed a screenshot of Bhavana Panday following Aditya Roy Kapur on Instagram in December last month. However, as the video proceeds further, it shows that Bhavana unfollowed the actor recently while the rumoured couple was on a vacation to London.

(File photo | Image: Bhavana Pandey/Instagram)
(File photo | Image: Bhavana Pandey/Instagram)

 

Amid the breakup speculations, an old video of Ananya Panday's mother went viral where she expressed a preference for Kartik Aaryan over Aditya Roy Kapur. For the unversed, the actress was previously in a relationship with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor.

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur's London vacay

Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who were earlier spotted leaving Mumbai together for New Year celebrations, were seen enjoying ice skating in the UK in a viral picture. In the picture, the actress can be seen wearing a black trench coat over a pair of wide-legged pants and a sweater. Aditya, sported a pair of denims, a black puffer jacket and a grey beanie. He can be seen holding Ananya from behind to help her with the balance on the ice.

In another viral video, Ananya can be seen accompanying his rumoured girlfriend while they tour a museum in London. The Night Manager actor could be seen guiding the actress inside the tourist place and making her familiar with the place. What caught the attention of the netizens was the actor carrying Ananya’s purse and scarf with him. On their stroll, the Aashiqui 2 star held Ananya's scarf and bags. 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 08:49 IST

