Ananya Panday Keeps Her Fashion Game On Point As She Marks Her Debut At Paris Fashion Week

Ananya Panday, who recently created history by becoming Bollywood's youngest celebrity to have walked the Paris Couture Week 2024, shared a glimpse into her 'quick minute' in Paris. The actress shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle and gave a close look into her mini vacation in Paris. The actress could be seen wearing a fashionable attire in the fashion city. Other photos gave a glimpse into all the delicacies she enjoyed while she was in Paris.

Ananya Panday In Paris

The photos also gave a glimpse of the actress in Rahul Mishra ensemble, for whom she walked the ramp. The many images also gave a glimpse of the famous Eiffel tower. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, "Paris for a quick minute."

Ananya Panday walks ramp at Parish Fashion Week

Ananya turned showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. She became the youngest Bollywood actor to walk the ramp. However, it was her attire that left people talking on the internet.

Ananya wore a butterfly-inspired black mini dress. She also carried a giant sieve decorated with butterfly motifs. The sieve was seemingly attached to the dress underneath. She rounded up her look with a sleek hair bun and black high heels.

The actress took to her Instagram stories and posted a video from the show. Ananya wrote in the caption, "Walking for @rahulmishra_7 at Paris Couture week”.

Screenshot of Ananya Panday's Instagram story

Rahul's collection is titled ‘Superheroes’ and is inspired by insects and snakes.

What's next for Ananya Panday?

On the work front, the actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, also starring actors Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Ananya will be next seen in a cyber-thriller tentatively titled Control, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. She also has Call My Bae and Akshay Kumar-starrer Shankara in the pipeline.