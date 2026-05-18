Ananya Panday-Lakshya's Chand Mera Dil Bears The Brunt Of Censorship? CBFC Reportedly Trims Kissing Scene

Ananya Panday and Lakshay are all set to share the screen for the first time in the upcoming movie, Chand Mera Dil. Directed by Vivek Soni, the movie is scheduled to release on May 22. Ahead of the release, the film completed its mandatory CBFC formalities and attained a U/A 16+ certificate.

Kissing scene trimmed from Dharma Productions' Chand Mera Dil

Days before the release of Chand Mera Dil was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A 16+ certificate. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, two modifications were requested for the movie. A kissing visual lasting 10 seconds was asked to be deleted and replaced with some other shots.

In the second modification, the publication reported that a ‘lip lock kissing visuals’ lasting 1 minute and 26 seconds was also asked to be deleted. CBFC has reportedly censored 96 seconds of kissing shots in Chand Mera Dil. Additionally, the makers were asked to submit a consent letter for the child artists used in the film. As per the publication, the movie has a duration of 2 hours, 15 minutes and 36 seconds. Earlier, the publication shared that the movie will open at a discounted ticket price. On May 22, the shows before 5 PM will be available for ₹149 and the ones after will be priced at ₹199.



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More about Chand Mera Dil

The romantic movie stars the emerging actor Lakshya and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film was also expected to clash at the box office with Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, as both movies were earlier scheduled to release on May 22. However, Varun's romantic comedy has now been postponed to June 5, clearing the way for Chand Mera Dil. Chand Mera Dil is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on May 22.



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